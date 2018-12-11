PIX: Happy Anniversary, Anushka-Virat!

December 11, 2018 15:00 IST

The couple celebrate a year of marital bliss and we wish them a lifetime of happiness.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stormed the Internet last year after pictures from their dreamy Italian wedding surfaced online.

They got hitched on December 11, 2017 in a wedding ceremony attended only by their families and close friends.

Later, the couple hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for other friends and extended families.

As Anushka and Virat celebrate their first wedding anniversary, a selection of mushy pictures from the year gone by.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat wished his gorgeous wife on Instagram by posting some candid pictures from their wedding. 'Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday,' India's cricket captain told his missus who is with him in Australia. 'Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever @anushkasharma.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Caught in the moment: Virat applying sindoor on Anushka's forehead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Those million dollar smiles say it all, don't they?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

These two are sure meant to be together for seven lifetimes and more! Touch wood! Kisi ke nazar na lage!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Sharing this selfie, Virat wrote on his Instagram account, 'Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PMO/Twitter

Anushka and Virat invite the Pradhan Sevak for their reception in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

The picture that literally broke the Internet!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

This one is from their Roman honeymoon.

Doesn't it look like a picture perfect postcard?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Sun kissed morning with bae.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

That's how you celebrate your wifey's birthday after marriage -- with cakes and flowers!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

We love how they love animals. Puurrrfect!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Enough with the PDA guys, we are all jealous anyway.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Huggers for life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

On her first Karva Chauth, Anushka shared this candid picture on Instagram and declared Virat as her moon, her sun, her star, her everything.

Super adorable, right peeps?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

And the hugs continue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat captioned this photo, 'Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world'.

We totally get it, Mr Kohli. Being famous isn't easy at all!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Just one word for these two -- SWAG!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

All smiles during Diwali.

A cricketing note to end this feature. Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, tweeted on Tuesday morning, the day of the anniversary: 'Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide-Perth!! Danger Australia.. Not only are the quicks more relaxed.. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches'.

Virushka, you rock!!!