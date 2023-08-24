National Awards: Alia-Kriti Share Best Actress Win

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/ Kriti Sanon/Instagram

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the National Award for Best Feature Film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Allu Arjun was judged the Best Actor for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).

The 69th National Awards were announced by film-maker Ketan Mehta, who headed the 11-member jury.

The National Film Award for Best Director went to Nikhil Mahajan for the Marathi film, Godavari.

Pankaj Tripathi won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for Mimi; Pallavi Joshi won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration.

Shreya Ghosal bagged the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Maayava Chaayavaa in the Tamil film Iravin Nizhal.

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in RRR.

Kaala Bhairava won the Best Male Playback singer for the Tamil song Komuram Bheemudo in RRR.

Director S S Rajamouli's magnum opus also won the Wholesome Entertainer Award, Best Special Effects (V Srinivas Mohan) award, Best Choreography (Prem Rakshith) and Best Action Direction (King Soloman).

Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravaani won the award for Best Music Direction for RRR.

Besides Alia's big win, Gangubai Kathiawadi also won National Awards for Best Make-up Artist, Best Editing (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) and Best Screenplay (Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Utkarshini Vashishtha). It shared the Best Screenplay with Malayalam film Nayattu.

Director Vishnu Varadhan's Shershaah won the Special Jury Award for a feature film.

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham.

Shoojit Sircar's biographical drama Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, won the Best Hindi Film award as well as the awards for Best Cinematography (Avik Mukhopadhyay), Best Audiography (Sinoy Joseph), Best Production Design (Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta) and Best Costume Design (Veera Kapur Ee).