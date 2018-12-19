rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Movies » Munna Bhai MBBS turns 15!

Munna Bhai MBBS turns 15!

December 19, 2018 16:13 IST

And Sanjay Dutt gets nostalgic...

Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film Munna Bhai MBBS released exactly 15 years ago, on December 19.

And everyone fell in love with the golden-hearted gangster and his loyal sidekick, Circuit.

Sanjay Dutt, who played the lead alongside Gracy Singh, took to Instagram and thanked everyone for loving the film immensely.

Sharing a still from the movie on his Insta feed, Dutt wrote, '#15YearsOfMunnaBhai brings back so many memories! Thank you everyone, for loving the film so much. Big jadoo ki jhappi to you all.'

 

Munna Bhai MBBS not only brought Sanjay Dutt back to mainstream cinema, it also went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

The movie also starred Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangady and the late Sunil Dutt.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt

