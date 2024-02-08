Movie Night For Bhumi

Film folk stepped out to watch Bhashak that tells the horrifying tale of a journalist investigating cases of abuse at a shelter for young girls.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will stream from February 9 on Netflix.

Bhumi Pednekar counts this film among her best, and discusses her role: "I had read about the mass abuse of underage girls in Bihar. But after I came on board for Bhakshak, I read up more details. They are in the public domain. It was horrifying beyond words, and it continues."

Bhumi brings her sister Samiksha Pednekar along.

Their mum Sumita Hooda Pednekar also arrives to watch the film.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Saie Tamhankar plays Senior Superintendent of Police Jasmeet Gaur in the film.

Cast member Surya Sharma arrives with his wife Manasi Moghe.

Aditya Srivastava stars in the film too.

Producer Gaurav Verma and Director Pulkit.

Pratik Gandhi.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Director Aanand L Rai.

Director Om Raut.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar