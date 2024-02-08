News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Movie Night For Bhumi

Movie Night For Bhumi

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 08, 2024 10:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk stepped out to watch Bhashak that tells the horrifying tale of a journalist investigating cases of abuse at a shelter for young girls.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will stream from February 9 on Netflix.

Bhumi Pednekar counts this film among her best, and discusses her role: "I had read about the mass abuse of underage girls in Bihar. But after I came on board for Bhakshak, I read up more details. They are in the public domain. It was horrifying beyond words, and it continues."

 

Bhumi brings her sister Samiksha Pednekar along.

 

Their mum Sumita Hooda Pednekar also arrives to watch the film.

 

Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Saie Tamhankar plays Senior Superintendent of Police Jasmeet Gaur in the film.

 

Cast member Surya Sharma arrives with his wife Manasi Moghe.

 

Aditya Srivastava stars in the film too.

 

Producer Gaurav Verma and Director Pulkit.

 

Pratik Gandhi.

 

Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Director Aanand L Rai.

 

Director Om Raut.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'It was horrifying beyond words'
'It was horrifying beyond words'
Fighter: Blood On The Dance Floor
Fighter: Blood On The Dance Floor
Meet Fighter's Evil Villain!
Meet Fighter's Evil Villain!
'The more we automate, the more...'
'The more we automate, the more...'
Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting begins
Mobile services suspended across Pak as voting begins
Stop Displaying 'Army' On Private Cars!
Stop Displaying 'Army' On Private Cars!
Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma
Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma

More like this

A Must Watch Film About Sexual Awakening

A Must Watch Film About Sexual Awakening

'Fireworks between Sushmita and me'

'Fireworks between Sushmita and me'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances