Rediff.com  » Movies » Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA

Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA

Source: PTI
August 27, 2024 17:31 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram
 

In the wake of various sexual allegations cropping up against many of its members, all office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) including its president Mohanlal, resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

In a statement, the association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

The association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: PTI
