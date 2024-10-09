Mithunda Seeks Sharmila Tagore's Blessing

The 70th National Awards saw some beautiful moments on stage and off it.

What caught our attention was Sharmila Tagore's cute moment with Mithun Chakraborty when the Bengali movie legends caught up with each other.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Rinkudi blesses Mithun da, who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Please read Mithun's terrific journey from a nobody to a national icon.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Rinkudi, who made her cinematic debut in Manikda*'s classic Apur Sansar, and Mithunda, who first earned national notice playing a Naxalite in Mrinalbabu**'s Mrigayaa, have worked only once together, in 1981's Kalankini Kankabati.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Rinkudi's heartwarming film Gulmohar was also recognised at the National Awards, and Mithunda extends his warm congratulations as well.

*Manikda=Satyajit Ray; **Mrinalbabu=Mrinal Sen