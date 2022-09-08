News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mithila's Wish For Onam!

Mithila's Wish For Onam!

By Rediff Movies
September 08, 2022 13:15 IST
Sunny takes the couch... Fatima by night... Karisma wears her stripes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar wishes everyone Happy Onam.

'This is me waiting for one of my Mallu molaes to send me some payasam because otherwise I need new friends!' she grins.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone makes even relaxing on the couch look sexy! The actor takes a break after the launch party of her song, Naach Baby.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra makes sure everything is perfect before stepping out for an event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a picture at night and writes, 'Raat gayi baat gayi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shows off her stripes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Manchu/Instagram

Laxmi Manchu's 'photo of the day'.

 

How Can Shabana-Javed-Naseer Be In Tukde Tukde Gang?
10 BEST Bollywood Mystery Movies
Will Brahmastra Be A Hit?
What Is Nitish Kumar Up To?
PIX: Alcaraz wins thriller; Swiatek, Tiafoe in semis
The Falcon And The Iceman
Shahid's JOYOUS Dance With Mira!
