Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!

Forty four years ago, in 1979, Gulzar filmed Meera, based on Mirabai, the Rajasthan royal who composed many devotional songs in Lord Krishna's honour.

Hema Malini played Mirabai in Meera and on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the current Lok Sabha MP from Mathura performed a dance drama on Mirabai's 525th birth anniversary in her constituency.

IMAGE: Hema Malini was 30 when she played Mirabai in the film Meera; she turned 75 on October 16. Photograph: ANI/X

IMAGE: Hemaji performed a dance play on Mirabai's life during Braj Raj Utsav 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hemaji performs holding an idol of Lord Krishna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hemaji then emulated Mirabai by holding an ektaara which Mirabai used to play when she sang bhajans. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak watch Hemaji's performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi presents an statue of Mirabai to Hemaji.

'I am happy that the PM sat for two hours and watched a programme. We are happy he came to Braj and launched a coin in her (Mirabai's) memory.' Photograph: ANI Photo

SEE: Hemaji, as graceful as ever. Video: ANI Video

