News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!

Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 24, 2023 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Forty four years ago, in 1979, Gulzar filmed Meera, based on Mirabai, the Rajasthan royal who composed many devotional songs in Lord Krishna's honour.

Hema Malini played Mirabai in Meera and on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the current Lok Sabha MP from Mathura performed a dance drama on Mirabai's 525th birth anniversary in her constituency.

 

IMAGE: Hema Malini was 30 when she played Mirabai in the film Meera; she turned 75 on October 16. Photograph: ANI/X

 

IMAGE: Hemaji performed a dance play on Mirabai's life during Braj Raj Utsav 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Hemaji performs holding an idol of Lord Krishna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Hemaji then emulated Mirabai by holding an ektaara which Mirabai used to play when she sang bhajans. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak watch Hemaji's performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi presents an statue of Mirabai to Hemaji.
'I am happy that the PM sat for two hours and watched a programme. We are happy he came to Braj and launched a coin in her (Mirabai's) memory.' Photograph: ANI Photo
SEE: Hemaji, as graceful as ever. Video: ANI Video

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
When Lata Refused To Sing For Hema
When Lata Refused To Sing For Hema
The Dream Girl
What Happiness Means To Hema Malini
What Happiness Means To Hema Malini
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
Only 183 Women Contesting Rajasthan Polls
Only 183 Women Contesting Rajasthan Polls
BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade
BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade
'WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball'
'WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball'

More like this

When Hema Malini Sang With Kishore Kumar

When Hema Malini Sang With Kishore Kumar

Hema Malini@75, Through The Years

Hema Malini@75, Through The Years

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances