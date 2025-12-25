HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malaika's December So Far

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 25, 2025 08:39 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora gives us a glimpse of how her December has been going so far.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Getting ready while browsing her phone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

And that's how she glams up a shoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Food for the skin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

And some more time on the phone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Basking under the December sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

A quick fashionable trip to London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Chilling with friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

And then some more!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
