2025's Top 10 Female Performances On OTT

Actresses got to play interesting, non-cliched parts in OTT's releases of 2025.

Deepa Gahlot picks the 10 best female performances of the year.

Tillotama Shome, Paatal Lok 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this dark crime series, Tillotama plays a stern and honest cop stationed in Nagaland, who fearlessly does her duty to help Delhi cops crack a difficult case.

Monika Panwar, Khauf

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this horror series, Monika plays a young woman who experiences the double burden of misogyny and paranormal horror.

Shabana Azmi, Dabba Cartel

Where to watch: Netflix

In an all-woman gang of drug suppliers, Shabana plays -- with effortless chutzpah -- their leader, a simple, elderly housewife, whom nobody would suspect of having a criminal mind.

Nimrat Kaur, Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Where to watch: JioHotstar

As the constantly undermined daughter of a royal clan, in this family-cum-crime drama, Nimrat plays -- with understated intensity -- the woman who puts up with injustice and then works the family chaos to her advantage. Quite a different turn from her baddie character in The Family Man 3, where she was sleeker and more fiery.

Surveen Chawla, The Mandala Murders

Where to watch: Netflix

In the supernatural crime thriller, Surveen plays an outwardly devoted wife to her bed-ridden husband, and a caring politician, but with a hidden side linked to a terrible killer cult.

Konkona Sen Sharma, Search: The Naina Murder Case

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This police procedural hinges on the central performance of a female cop, played with brisk efficiency by Konkona, who puts her life and marriage on hold to nab a high profile killer.

Shweta Basu Prasad, Maharani 4

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Shweta plays a devoted daughter, who is suddenly picked by her mother to be the chief minister of the state. When she is thrown into the deep end, she acquires almost overnight the skills needed to play politics.

Huma Qureshi, Delhi Crime 3

Where to watch: Netflix

The role of the politician in Maharani is now like second skin to Huma. She takes another gamble to play an all-out evil, stone-hearted human trafficker in Delhi Crime 3.

Mita Vashisht, Delhi Crime 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Colourful, loud, wicked and witty, Mita plays the role of a brothel madam in this cop thriller with unapologetic brassiness.

Madhuri Dixit, Mrs Deshpande

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Having played glamorous leading ladies all through her movie career, Madhuri moved over, without missing a beat, to play a terrifyingly sinister serial killer in this crime show, with eyes that could bore through walls.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff