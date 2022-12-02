Make Way for Action Hero Ayushmann Khurrana!

While there seemed to be no takers for Kartik Aryan's Freddy, film folk trooped in to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Friday release, An Action Hero.

Ayushmann Khurrana believes that if he stops taking risks, he will be finished.

His biggest cheerleader, wife Tahira Kashyap.

In fact, the whole family strongly roots for AK: Tahira's parents Anita and Yajan Kashyap, daughter Varushka and Ayushmann's parents, Poonam and P Khurana.

Director Anirudh Iyer, who feels 'Ayushmann's the bravest actor in India', arrives with his mentor and the film's producer Aanand L Rai.



Anirudh assisted Rai for 10 years before breaking out as a director with this film.

Shehnaaz Gill.

Pragya Kapoor.

Siblings Shakti and Mukti Mohan's impromptu dance.

Like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's graphic pants?

Maniesh Paul.

Prachee Shah with husband Vishwas Paandya.

Reality show Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui.