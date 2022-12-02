News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Make Way for Action Hero Ayushmann Khurrana!

Make Way for Action Hero Ayushmann Khurrana!

By Rediff Movies
December 02, 2022 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

While there seemed to be no takers for Kartik Aryan's Freddy, film folk trooped in to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Friday release, An Action Hero.

Ayushmann Khurrana believes that if he stops taking risks, he will be finished.

 

His biggest cheerleader, wife Tahira Kashyap.

 

In fact, the whole family strongly roots for AK: Tahira's parents Anita and Yajan Kashyap, daughter Varushka and Ayushmann's parents, Poonam and P Khurana.

 

Director Anirudh Iyer, who feels 'Ayushmann's the bravest actor in India', arrives with his mentor and the film's producer Aanand L Rai.

Anirudh assisted Rai for 10 years before breaking out as a director with this film.

 

Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Pragya Kapoor.

 

Siblings Shakti and Mukti Mohan's impromptu dance.

 

Like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's graphic pants?

 

Maniesh Paul.

 

Prachee Shah with husband Vishwas Paandya.

 

Reality show Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
An Action Hero Review
An Action Hero Review
The BIGGEST Action Heroes Of Bollywood
The BIGGEST Action Heroes Of Bollywood
COMING UP in Theatres This December
COMING UP in Theatres This December
G20 Is Here, Folks!
G20 Is Here, Folks!
Which teams are out of FIFA World Cup 2022?
Which teams are out of FIFA World Cup 2022?
Starc, Cummins put Australia in control against WI
Starc, Cummins put Australia in control against WI
Sensex ends down 416 points as investors book profit
Sensex ends down 416 points as investors book profit

More like this

'Ayushmann's the bravest actor in India'

'Ayushmann's the bravest actor in India'

'We have to make great films; good is not good enough'

'We have to make great films; good is not good enough'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances