Mahesh Babu Takes A Break!

It's the holiday season and the stars are making the most of it.
Mahesh Babu holidays with his family -- wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautham -- in Luzern, Switzerland.
Where is Patralekhaa holidaying?
'Do you see what I seaa!' asks Keerthy Suresh from Ko Samui, Thailand.
Vicky Kaushal admires the sunset in Rajasthan.
Kartik Aaryan takes a picture against the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Asha Negi is also holidaying in Paris.
'Licking away the cold with this icy friend of mine.. just us.. our time.. no one needed,' says Hina Khan from London.
Kajal Aggarwal shares a picture with son Neil from Taiwan.
Her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, gets romantic.
Urvashi Rautela meets her Waltair Veerayya superstar co-star, Chiranjeevi, in Hyderabad.
Surbhi Jyothi is at St Patrick's Cathedral, New York.
Sayani Gupta leaves for Zurich, Switzerland. 'And it begins!,' she writes. 'This year has been the Travel Year And only hoping to continue in the journey with the greatest gratitude & a heart full of hope, faith, light and new answers!'
Arjun Bijlani takes his wife Neha and son Aayan to Goa, where he's shooting for MTV Splitsvilla.