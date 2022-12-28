Mahesh Babu Takes A Break!

It's the holiday season and the stars are making the most of it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu holidays with his family -- wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautham -- in Luzern, Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Where is Patralekhaa holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

'Do you see what I seaa!' asks Keerthy Suresh from Ko Samui, Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal admires the sunset in Rajasthan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan takes a picture against the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi is also holidaying in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'Licking away the cold with this icy friend of mine.. just us.. our time.. no one needed,' says Hina Khan from London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal shares a picture with son Neil from Taiwan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, gets romantic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela meets her Waltair Veerayya superstar co-star, Chiranjeevi, in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyothi is at St Patrick's Cathedral, New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta leaves for Zurich, Switzerland. 'And it begins!,' she writes. 'This year has been the Travel Year And only hoping to continue in the journey with the greatest gratitude & a heart full of hope, faith, light and new answers!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani takes his wife Neha and son Aayan to Goa, where he's shooting for MTV Splitsvilla.