News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit dies at 90

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit dies at 90

Source: PTI
March 12, 2023 22:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film star Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 90.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The Bollywood actor shared the news in a statement issued to the media.

'Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones,' the statement, signed by the actor and her husband Shriram Nene, read.

 

Snehalata Dikshit's last rites will be performed here at Worli's Vaikunth Dham at 3pm.

Madhuri, who is the youngest of the four siblings, had shared a heartwarming post on her mother's 90th birthday last year.

'Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's best friend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!'

Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I always wanted to lead a simple life'
'I always wanted to lead a simple life'
What is Madhuri Dixit eating?
What is Madhuri Dixit eating?
Is Madhuri in Heeramandi?
Is Madhuri in Heeramandi?
WPL PHOTOS: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
WPL PHOTOS: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
Centre opposes validation of same sex marriages in SC
Centre opposes validation of same sex marriages in SC
All-party meet: Veep flags 'free fall of info' in Parl
All-party meet: Veep flags 'free fall of info' in Parl
Kaushik's wife rejects Rs 15 cr angle in his death
Kaushik's wife rejects Rs 15 cr angle in his death

More like this

'Can you imagine dancing with Madhuri Dixit?'

'Can you imagine dancing with Madhuri Dixit?'

10 Times We Fell in Love With Madhuri Dixit

10 Times We Fell in Love With Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances