Look Who Partied With Kartik Aaryan!

By REDIFF MOVIES

Kartik Aaryan threw a grand birthday bash in Mumbai to celebrate his 33rd birthday.

And look who attended...

Rakul Singh who arrived with...

... Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Tara Sutaria who celebrated her own birthday a few days ago.

Kartik Aaryan and Tara will share screen space in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.

Kartik's parents Mala and Manish Tiwari along with his sister Kritika Tiwari.

Kriti Sanon worked with KA in Shehzada and Luka Chuppi.

Raveena Tandon twins with daughter Rasha Thadani.

Vaani Kapoor.

Pooja Hegde,

Sharvari.

Huma Qureshi.

Alaya F.

Malavika Mohanan.

Director Abhishek Pathak with actress wife Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Harman Baweja.

Luv Ranjan gave Kartik Pyaar Ka Punchnama which made him a star.

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 director Anees Bazmee.

Abhishek Kapoor.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd signed Kartik for a war film.

Bosco Martis.

Anurag Basu.

Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Om Raut.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar