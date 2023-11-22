News
Double Celebration For Kartik

Double Celebration For Kartik

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 22, 2023 12:19 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who turned 33 on November 22, celebrated with balloons and cake and Katori at his side.

While he's immersed in prayer, Katori looks adoringly at the cake on the actor's lap.

Vikrant Massey, Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff were some of the Bollywood folk who wished KA on his big day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

It's a double celebration for Kartik!

Dharma Productions announced it is co-producing an untitled film with Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, starring Kartik, which will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who co-directed The Night Manager, the OTT series on Disney.

The film will release on Independence Day 2025.

'An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart,' Kartik tells us

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary and Shilpa posted several pictures with hubby, captioning it, '14 years..Love you, my Cookie.. You are MY happy place..@onlyrajkundra.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun celebrated daughter Arha's birthday on Tuesday, sharing an adorable picture with Arha from Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Italy. 'Happy Birthday my Lil Princess,' the Pushpa star captioned the photograph.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma turned 36 on November 21.

The actress, who was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, celebrated her birthday in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria also had double reason to celebrate, her film Apurva just released and the actress and her twin sister Pia turned 28 on November 19.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar turned 36 on November 20: 'Thankful for all the Birthday wishes. I'm blessed to have the most beautiful insta family. Deeply value so much love u send me throughout the year wish. I remain the Laadli of your hearts always. Divya Devi ka aapko aashirwad.'

With inputs from ANI

REDIFF MOVIES
