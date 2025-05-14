HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Like Tara's Cleopatra Look?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 14, 2025 09:11 IST

Bollywood stars go glam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria channels her inner Cleopatra and writes, 'When you take your Liz Taylor obsession a bit far.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Nikita Dutta gives us a flashback mood.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priya Mani Raj gets an award, and wears a sari to celebrate it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill glitters in silver.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Like Karishma Tanna's look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif explores Manali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

'You carry so much love in your heart. Give some to yourself,' says Ankita Lokhande Jain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala looks gorgeous in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

'In red, she hides nothing. Only holds it sacred!' notes Asha Negi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
