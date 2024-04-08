Kriti Looks HOTTER Than Summer!

It was a busy weekend for film folk as they stepped out for events and parties.

Kriti Sanon raises Mumbai's summer temperatures even higher in her black dress with a plunging neckline.

Prachi Desai will be seen next in the murder mystery Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, where she -- and Manoj Bajpayee -- play cops.

It's a working weekend for Suhana Khan as she steps out for a shoot.

Nora Fatehi sports a simple traditional look for an event.

Kareena Kapoor attends a dinner party at Manish Malhotra's home.

Of course, BFF Malaika Arora was there too.

In fact, her entire girl gang, including Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, were there.

Mouni Roy enjoys a date night with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Ranbir Kapoor takes Alia Bhatt for a spin in their new Bentley. They also attended Ramayan Producer Namit Malhotra's birthday party.

Interestingly, the film's shoot has started.

Shilpa Shetty was at the party.

Ramayan Director Nitesh Tiwari arrives.

Ranbir's Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji was there too.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar