March 22, 2019 11:48 IST

A special screening of the Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari was held on Wednesday, March 20.

Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna.

Dimple Kapadia.

R Balki, who directed Akshay in PadMan.

Karuna and David Dhawan.

Director Rohit Dhawan.

Sham Kaushal, stunt action director.

Subhash Kapoor with his wife.

Kesari Director Anurag Singh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar