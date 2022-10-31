Bigg Boss 16: Is Sumbul Really A Cry Baby?

: Is Sumbul Really A Cry Baby?

Sumbul Touqeer has turned out to be quite the cry baby on Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul had made quite an impression on Bigg Boss host Salman Khan when she first entered the house.

Will Sumbul change her game? While we wait and watch, Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at who she really is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Sumbul shot to fame after playing the lead in the Star Plus show Imlie alongside Fahmaan Khan.

Sumbul's chemistry with Fahmaan worked wonders for the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Before Imlie, Sumbul starred in several shows like Jodha Akbar, Waaris and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Born in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, Sumbul made her acting debut on the small screen at the age of eight by reprising Shubhada's character on the historical show Chandragupta Maurya on Sony TV.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

The 18 year old is a fabulous dancer and has participated in dance reality shows like Dance India Dance.

In 2019, she also featured in Dhvani Bhanushali's music video Vaaste.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Recreating the iconic DDLJ moment with her co-star Gashmeer Mahajani on the sets of Imlie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Selfie with her Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein co-star Debattama Saha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Sumbul is the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and apparently, the highest paid as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Relaxing amidst nature in Lonavala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

An adorable throwback pic of Sumbul with dad Touqeer Hasan Khan and sister Saniya.

Like Sumbul, Saniya is an actress and has done many dance reality shows.

Their father works as a choreographer in the television industry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Sumbul had a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's critically acclaimed film Article 15. She played Amali, the maid who works in Khurrana's home.