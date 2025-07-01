Kartik Turns Into Devdas For Sreeleela

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan with Sreeleela. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly doing his most intense role so far.

Details of Anurag Basu's next love story Aashiqui 3, co-starring Sreeleela, of two people passionately in love and yet unable to stay together, are yet to be outed, but a source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha that Kartik has never worked so hard for any character yet.

"He is following Dilip Kumar's Devdas model. The legendary actor became so involved with the character that he slept and breathed like Devdas. Kartik has cut himself off from all personal interactions to remain in character for Anurag Basu's film.

"Anurag wanted Kartik to grow a beard, lose weight drastically and try to remain in a dark place," the source says, adding that the only other film Kartik had worked so hard for was Chandu Champion.

The film, it's said, has already begun to take a toll on Kartik.

Sources reveal that the actor is not getting much sleep these days.

"He hardly sleeps, he hardly talks. All his focus is on remaining in character for the film," a friend of Kartik informs.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff