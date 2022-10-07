News
Karishma's On A Dinner Date!

Karishma's On A Dinner Date!

By Rediff Movies
October 07, 2022 16:35 IST
Kishore Kumar's legendary bungalow in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, has become a swanky restaurant, thanks to cricketer Virat Kohli.

Gouri Kunj, as it was then known, has been renamed One8 Commune and offers the three things that interest Virat and his wife, actor Anuskhka Sharma -- food, cricket and cinema.

While the restaurant will formally open its doors on October 8, filmi folk are already getting a sneak peek.

Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera are excited about visiting Mumbai's newest restaurant.

 

Sussanne Khan arrives with boyfriend Arslan Goni.

 

Laxmi Raai opts for a sexy all-black look.

 

Sonnalli Seygall.

 

Karan Tacker.

 

Zayed Khan makes a rare appearance.

 

Rohit Roy looks dapper.

 

Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh.

 

Kiku Sharda walks in with wife Priyanka.

 

Singer sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakkar.

 

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

 

Rashmika Mandanna promotes Goodbye, which released today, with director Vikas Bahl.

Here's what our reviewer thinks of Rashmika's debut in Hindi.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, meanwhile, promote their forthcoming film, Code Name Tiranga, in Jaipur.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya greets actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi during Telangana's famous Alai Balai festival in Hyderabad.

 

Where is Kartik Aaryan headed?

 

Pooja Hegde's on a lunch date.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
