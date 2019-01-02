Govinda: Kader Khan was a father figure to me

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 15:27 IST

'We cannot express the sorrow in words.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Twitter

Kader Khan passed away on December 31 due to a prolonged illness. He was 81.

His friends and colleagues from the industry took to Twitter to bid him goodbye.

Govinda: He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. #ripkaderkhansaab

Juhi Chawla: Kader saab,brilliant writer and actor. During shoots he would add impromptu dialogues lifting a mundane scene to totally entertaining. In between he would regale us with stories and anecdotes.Working with him was a lesson ,and such a joy. Very very sad he is no more #KaderKhan

Taapsee Pannu: He was a delight to watch on screen! One of the few actors who made a lot of movies worth watching RIP Kader Khan Saab.

Boman Irani: A legend, noted for spinning magic with his pen and acting skills!

You will forever be in our hearts, #KaderKhan Saab!

Love and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Raj Babbar: Deeply saddened on the demise of #KaderKhan Saab. Multi-talented & phenomenal, he was an institution in himself. In almost every film that I had the benefit of associating with him - I ended up learning something. My condolences to his family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Twitter

Ajay Devgn: RIP Kader Bhai. Veteran actor, writer and good human being. You will be remembered fondly.

Aftab Shivdasani: Saddened to hear the demise of Kader Khan ji. I had the pleasure of working with him at the early stages of my career and learnt so much from him. R.I.P. sir.. Sincere condolences to his family at this difficult time.

Karanvir Bohra: #KaderKhan sir you will be immensely missed... an actor with a heart of gold and talent.

God bless you where ever you are.... #omnamoshivaya

Varun Dhawan: RIP #KaderKhan saab. One of my inspirations and a truly iconic actor, writer and stage artists. His contribution to my fathers cinema was limitless just like his talent. You will truly be missed by everyone.

Vir Das: Kader Khan was one of the few talents to straddle comedic and dramatic work so brilliantly for so long. Rest in Peace sir.

Esha Gupta: It’s not a tragedy, but a blessing to live and experience such a fine artist like kader khan ji, may you be at peace a star will shine brighter tonight..rip

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon: #kaderkhan you shall be missed . No one had the humour wit and presence on screen like you did, from Aatish ,gharwali baharwali,to Dulhe Raja ,wah tera kya kehna to Bade Miyan Chote Miya.you leave treasured memories kader bhai ,. condolences to the family .

Anil Kapoor: Deeply saddened by the news of Kader Khan Saab’s demise. I had the chance of working with & it was an inspiring experience. He will always remain in our hearts & a forever shining star in the sky. Sending my thoughts, love & prayers to the family

Akshay Kumar: Saddened to learn about the demise of #KaderKhan Saab, had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films...a fine actor and an even better comedian. My thoughts and prayers with his family

Amaal Mallik: A legend who entertained us with every film, incredible comic timing, and some hard hitting dialogues....The king of commercial acting and cinema #KaderKhan sir is no more.... @ArmaanMalik22 and I have watched your movies a gazillion times... You will be remembered forever

Anees Bazmee: Saddened to hear about #KaderKhan. Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola Our Shabnam, Bol Rahda Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi & direct him in my debut film Hulchul. #RIP #KaderKhan. You shall always be missed

Arjun Kapoor: An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You’ve left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP #KaderKhan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Twitter

Madhur Bhandarkar: Sad to hear the demise of the Versatile Writer,Actor,Comedian Kader Khan.He made us laugh and cry at the same time.He entertained us with his punchful dialogues.God bless his http://soul.RIP Sir

Riteish Deshmukh: Drama, Thrill, Comedy you aced it all. Thank you for filling my life with so much laughter & joy. You will be missed #KaderKhan sahab ... your contribution to the indian film industry is immeasurable #RIPKadarkhan #Legend

Anupam Kher: #KaderKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him & his brilliance.

Tusshar Kapoor: RIP Kader Khan Saab......a cinematic genius in both comedy and emotions! A number of us grew up watching your performances! A legend in life and death both!

Jaaved Jaaferi: A sad beginning of the new year with the passing away of our amazingly talented and beloved #KaderKhan sahab.

Peace be upon you sir !

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan: Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!

Abhishek Bachchan: Very sad to hear of the passing of Kader Khan ji. Had the good fortune of working with him in one of my first films. An institution and also such a kind person. Condolences to the family.

Shatrughan Sinha: What a sad note the New Year has started with our friend, colleague, actor #KaderKhan's demise. He was a multi talented personality, par excellence actor of the masses, a theater actor, dialogue & screenwriter, comedian....donning several caps superbly. I was fortunate to have

Abbas Mustan: #KaderKhan Sahab one of best writers actor n human being.. our heartfelt condolences.. RIP Kadar Sahab

Adnan Sami: I’m extremely saddened to learn of the passing away of #KaderKhan sahib.

I’m indebted to him for the cinematic memories of his iconic dialogues that are imbibed in my heart.

He was a very loving man.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kimi Katkar/Twitter

Kimi Katkar: #RIPKaderKhan Saab. You will be missed #KaderKhan

Yuvraj Singh: Truly an end of an era, today we all mourn over the loss of a man who made us all laugh. One of the finest actor of all time. RIP #KaderKhan Saab. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family.

Yusuf Pathan: (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un)

RIP Kader Khan Sahab. A legend of India cinema, he made us laugh with his amazing comedy, cry with his emotional connect and took us on a journey with his character each time. It truly is the end of an era. #KaderKhan

Narendra Modi: Kader Khan Ji brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humour.

He was also a prolific screenwriter, associated with many memorable films. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.

Sanjay Nirupam: Veteran Actor #KaderKhan is no more. He will be always remembered for his natural acting and one liners. My heartfelt condolences to his family members.

Ashok Gehlot: My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of veteran actor #KaderKhan ji. His lively presence in the films would be deeply missed. He would always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. May his soul rest in peace..