Kader Khan passes into the ages

Last updated on: January 01, 2019 15:36 IST

'He was in hospital for 16, 17 weeks.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kader Khan with sons Shahnawaaz and Sarfaraaz.

Kader Khan, best known for penning some of the most powerful dialogues and comic timing as an actor, passed away on December 31 due to a prolonged illness. He was 81.

Khan was admitted to a hospital in Canada and his son Sarfaraz confirmed that the actor died on Monday.

"My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in hospital for 16, 17 weeks," Sarfaraz told PTI.

The last rites will be performed in Canada.

"We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it. We are thankful to everyone for their blessings and prayers," Sarfaraz added.

The news of the actor-screenwriter's death comes a day after his son dismissed media reports of his demise.

Khan had developed breathing issues and the doctors had reportedly transferred him from regular ventilator to a BiPAP ventilator.

As per reports, he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Born in Kabul, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's Daag and has featured in over 300 films.

He wrote dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's Jawani Diwani.

As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra.

His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony.

His films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Khan's frequent collaborator megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Kapoor remembered the actor for his contribution to cinema.

'Kader Khan passes away. Sad depressing news. My prayers and condolences. A brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film. A writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films. A delightful company and a mathematician,' Bachchan wrote.

'Rest in peace Kader Khan saheb,' Bajpayee tweeted.

Union Minister Smriti Irani credited Khan for giving the audiences some of the best funny moments.

'If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan. Never had the privilege of meeting him but if I ever had I would say 'thank you for the laughter, thank you for your craft',' Irani tweeted.

Calling him one of the finest actors of India, Kher said Khan will be missed for his brilliance.

'Kader Khan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal,' Kher said.

'His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him and his brilliance,' the actor wrote.

'An actor and a writer who defined a generation... You've left a void in the industry that cannot be filled... RIP Kader Khan... My heartfelt prayers to his family,' Arjun Kapoor tweeted.

'Saddened to hear about #KaderKhan', Director Anees Bazmee tweeted. 'Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola Aur Shabnam, Bol Radha Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and direct him in my debut film Hulchul. RIP Kader Khan. You shall always be missed'.

Actor-comic Vir Das remembered Khan as one of the 'few talents to straddle comedic and dramatic work so brilliantly for so long'.

Film-maker Milap Zaveri said he has a huge regret that he never got an opportunity to work with the highly-regarded actor.

'RIP Kader Khan sir... You were an actor par excellence but an equally brilliant writer. Still quote your lines from the original 'Agneepath' to people', Zaveri tweeted, adding, 'Peeche nahi jaane ka. Peeche jaane se guzra hua waqt laut ke nahi aata'.