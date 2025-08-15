John Abraham Comes Home This Weekend

Spies, aliens, dogs and lawyers, it’s a colourful spread on your OTT watch this week, points out Sukanya Verma.

Tehran

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

India, Israel and Iran’s geopolitics comes into play while John Abraham dives into dynamic special officer mode in the aftermath of the 2012 Israel Embassy car blast in Delhi.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Mission Sabotage Pakistan’s nuclear programme determines an Indian intelligence agent’s course of action in the 1970s-set espionage OTT series.

Alien: Earth

Where to watch? JioHotstar

Language: English

In this prequel OTT series to Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien featuring Adarsh Gourav in a key role, a bunch of hybrid soldiers investigate a mysterious spaceship crash landing on earth.

Court Kacheri

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Estranged father-son ties amidst one’s ambitions and other’s reluctance to carry on his legal legacy unravel in the Pawan Malhotra-Ashish Verma lawyer drama.

Andhera

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Horror and purpose go hand-in-hand as part of a daring cop and deeply haunted medical student’s struggle to get to the bottom of the murky truths in Andhera.

Drop

Where to watch? JioHotstar

Language: English

A romantic date goes horribly wrong when a woman receives deadly threats on her phone and the shocking events that follow when faced with the dilemma of do or destroy.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

It’s summer camp time as Snoopy and gang set out for wild and wonderful time in the woods in Apple’s brand new Peanuts cartoon.

Fixed

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adam DeVine voices a quick-witted blue mutt and his predicament on learning he’s getting neutered the next day in Fixed’s adult animation.

Butterfly

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English, Korean

Based on Aresh Amel’s graphic novel of the same name, the six-part action thriller chronicles a former American intelligence operative in South Korea compelled to return to his past life when threats loom large.

Dog Man

Where to watch? JioHotstar

Language: English

Young readers of Dav Pilkey’s graphic novels will surely enjoy this Captain Underpants spin-off about Dog Man’s origins, a superheroic hybrid between cop and his best friend on the path to justice.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff