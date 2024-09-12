Jayam's Wife: Split Announced 'Without My Consent'

IMAGE: Aarti with Jayam Ravi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayam Ravi/Instagram

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced his separation with estranged Aarti Ravi a couple of days ago.

Surprisingly, Aarti claims the announcement was made without her knowledge and issued an official statement on Instagram:

'I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves.'

Aarti mentioned that she and her two children were blindsided by the announcement.

'For sometime, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not affordated to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcements. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family.

'Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks.

'As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed.

'My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood.'

The news of their separation comes a few months after rumours began circulating when Aarti deleted photographs of the couple from her Instagram page.

The couple, who married in June 2009, are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.