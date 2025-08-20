Jacqueline's Midweek Glam

Aditi attends a film festival... Soha gives out a warning... Nia's new look...
Jacqueline Fernandez makes the week look stunning.
The actor, who celebrated her birthday on August 11, proves that she's a Leo.
Aditi Rao Hydari attends the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne.
'Warning - feather forecast!' warns Soha Ali Khan.
Nia Sharma shares a look from her new music video Tu Dikhayi De by Nakash Aziz and writes, 'Latte or Espresso shot! Serving looks from #tudikhayide.'
Kajol posts, 'And here I am, cleverly disguised as an adult!'
Amyra Dastur plays 'soft melodies in a noisy world'.
Shakti Mohan enjoys her Barbie moment.
'Isn't it sweet I guess so?' asks Avneet Kaur.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com