Jacqueline's Midweek Glam

Aditi attends a film festival... Soha gives out a warning... Nia's new look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez makes the week look stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

The actor, who celebrated her birthday on August 11, proves that she's a Leo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari attends the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Warning - feather forecast!' warns Soha Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shares a look from her new music video Tu Dikhayi De by Nakash Aziz and writes, 'Latte or Espresso shot! Serving looks from #tudikhayide.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol posts, 'And here I am, cleverly disguised as an adult!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur plays 'soft melodies in a noisy world'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan enjoys her Barbie moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

'Isn't it sweet I guess so?' asks Avneet Kaur.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com