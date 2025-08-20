HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jacqueline's Midweek Glam

August 20, 2025 09:28 IST

Aditi attends a film festival... Soha gives out a warning... Nia's new look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez makes the week look stunning.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

The actor, who celebrated her birthday on August 11, proves that she's a Leo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari attends the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Warning - feather forecast!' warns Soha Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shares a look from her new music video Tu Dikhayi De by Nakash Aziz and writes, 'Latte or Espresso shot! Serving looks from #tudikhayide.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol posts, 'And here I am, cleverly disguised as an adult!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur plays 'soft melodies in a noisy world'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan enjoys her Barbie moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

'Isn't it sweet I guess so?' asks Avneet Kaur.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

