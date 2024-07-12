'I've Always Admired R&AW Agents'

''

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been through the entire spectrum of visual formats, is back, this time with a series on OTT.

"I have been fortunate to work in television, cinema, and now OTT. As an actor, the core of my work doesn't change; I always strive to give my best, no matter the medium," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"Television has provided me with a large audience, fans, fame, and financial stability. It allowed me to connect with viewers on a daily basis, building a strong and loyal fan base.

"Cinema was always my dream because I longed to see myself on the big screen, and I was thrilled to achieve that. There's something magical about watching a film on a 70 mm screen, and being part of that world has been incredibly fulfilling. Now, with the rise of OTT platforms, the landscape is evolving.

"The audience is even bigger, and people prefer the convenience of watching films and series at home. This shift intrigued me, and I thought, why not explore OTT? It's a platform that offers diverse content and reaches a wide range of viewers. As an actor, it's essential to give your best in every medium to earn the audience's love and respect.

"This new venture into OTT is an exciting experience for me. It's my debut on this platform, and I'm super excited about it. I look forward to connecting with audiences in this new way and continuing to deliver performances that resonate with them."

IMAGE: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee in Ramayan.

Gurmeet's most celebrated role was that of Bhagwan Ram. How does he compare his Ram with those portrayed by others? "My role as Bhagwan Ram is indeed one of the most celebrated parts of my career, and I'm deeply honored to have portrayed such an iconic character. Comparing my portrayal with legends like Arun Govil, Prabhas, and now Ranbir Kapoor is both humbling and inspiring.

"Arun Govil's portrayal of Ram in the classic TV series Ramayan set a benchmark. His serene and divine depiction of Ram became the face of the character for many generations. His performance carried a sense of calmness and purity that resonated deeply with the audience, making his version of Ram timeless.

"Prabhas, as an actor, is outstanding. He has a fantastic personality and a magnetic screen presence that can pull audiences to the cinema hall. I really loved his performance in Baahubali; he brought such power and depth to the role. Unfortunately, I haven't had the chance to see Adipurush yet.

"Ranbir Kapoor, known for his versatility and depth as an actor, is set to bring his unique touch to the character. His exceptional talent and ability to add new dimensions and layers to his roles will undoubtedly make his portrayal of Ram distinct and memorable.

"Each actor brings their own strengths and nuances to the role, influenced by the times and contexts of their portrayals. For me, playing Ram was about embodying his virtues, compassion, and strength. I aimed to stay true to the essence of the character while bringing my own interpretation to it.

"It's a character that carries immense responsibility and reverence, and I approached it with the utmost respect and dedication. Ultimately, every portrayal of Rama contributes to the rich tapestry of storytelling.

"Each interpretation brings something new and valuable to the character, reflecting the diverse ways in which Ram can be understood and appreciated. I feel privileged to be a part of that legacy and to have the opportunity to connect with audiences through such a revered and timeless role."

IMAGE: Gurmeet Choudhary in Commander Karan Saxena.

Gurmeet has now moved on from playing God to playing soldier. "I always wanted to do out-and-out action films, the kind with mass appeal and powerful dialogues. Luckily, I got the role of Commander Karan Saxena in an OTT series, which has everything I ever dreamed of.

"The series is packed with intense action, gripping storylines, and impactful dialogues. What attracted me to the part is that Karan Saxena is a R&AW agent -- a role I've never done before.

"I've always admired R&AW agents for their bravery and the sacrifices they make, often putting their country above their personal lives. Playing such a role is an immense honour for me.

"For any actor, portraying a R&AW agent or a soldier is a dream role, and it's certainly true for me. It feels like a dream come true because my dad was in the army.

"Growing up, I was surrounded by the discipline, dedication, and courage of soldiers. I developed a deep respect for them and a strong sense of patriotism. I love my country deeply.

"If I weren't an actor, I would have definitely been in the army. This role allows me to live that dream and pay tribute to the real-life heroes I admire so much.

IMAGE: Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debinna Bonnerjee and daughters Lianna and Divisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

The one role that he enjoys playing the most is that of Dad. " I've been a father for the last two years, and I must say it has truly changed my life. Having two daughters has made me more responsible and has brought immense joy and purpose into my life.

"It's a beautiful journey, and I feel so blessed to have them. Whenever I come home from a shoot and play with my daughters, I feel a sense of fulfillment and happiness that is indescribable.

"One of my dreams was to bring my kids to my set, and I was fortunate enough to do that while shooting for Commander Karan Saxena. It was an amazing experience.

"I remember one particular moment when my elder daughter, Lianna, saw me filming a fight sequence. She started crying, and when I asked her what was wrong, she told me not to fight.

"It was such a touching and funny moment, and I captured it all on video.

"Overall, being a father to my two daughters is a fantastic feeling. They bring so much love and joy into my life, and I cherish every moment with them."