Iulia Vantur Makes Cannes Debut

Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur made a dazzling appearance at Cannes 2026, captivating the red carpet in a Tamara Ralph gown while promoting the short film Echoes Of Us.

IMAGE: Iulia Vantur at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Iulia Vantur/X

Key Points Iulia Vantur attended Cannes 2026, walking the red carpet in an ice blue and turquoise gown by Tamara Ralph.

She was at Cannes to support the short film Echoes Of Us, which had its second teaser screened at the festival.

Echoes Of Us is directed by Joe Rajan and stars Deepak Tijori, Iulia Vantur and Alessandra Whelan Merediz. It is produced by Pooja Batra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur is making waves at Cannes 2026 as her short film Echoes Of Us will be screened in the Indian Panorama International Film Festival section on May 14.

Iulia walked the red carpet in a stunning ice blue and turquoise gown, with a sweetheart neckline, designed by Tamara Ralph. She completed her look with sparkling earrings and a statement necklace.

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Cannes Red Carpet Appearance

IMAGE: Iulia Vantur with Deepak Tijori and Joe Ranjan. Photograph: Iulia Vantur/X

Echoes Of Us is directed by Joe Rajan (who had directed the Tanuj Virwani-starrer Luv U Suniyo) and produced by Pooja Batra. It co-stars Deepak Tijori as well as Spanish actor Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Iulia also sings the song Tere Sang with Arijit Singh, which was released under Salman Khan Films Music.

Iulia later shared videos and photographs from Cannes on social media, calling it a 'magical evening' and expressing gratitude for the chance to present the film at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff