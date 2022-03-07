It's Raining Hollywood Biggies On OTT!

Sukanya Verma makes her recommendations.

No Time to Die

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Daniel Craig bids adieu to the 007 franchise in his fifth and James Bond's 25th film in the series.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die has the famous British spy engage in a mission that is as dangerous as it is personal.

West Side Story

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Steven Spielberg weaves his magic to recreate the magic of the 1957 stage musical about star-crossed lovers and rival gangs.

Bollywood buffs will remember Mansoor Khan's Josh taking blatant inspiration from its 1961 adaptation.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson lock horns as the anti-hero and a villain he's spawned in a sequel that's far better than its first movie based on Marvel comics.

Vikings: Valhalla

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The events of this eight-part sequel to Vikings take place 100 years later and chronicle the growing infighting over religious beliefs and hostility towards English royals.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Compelled by a personal tragedy, a wannabe police officer takes the law in his hands.

What ensues is anybody's guess in this all-out Vishal vehicle.

A Business Proposal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Playing proxy on a blind date goes horribly wrong when a young woman discovers the guy is none other than her boss.

Irudhi Pakkam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A woman is found dead in her apartment. But there's more to the seemingly open-and-shut case than meets the eye in Irudhi Pakkam's engrossing whodunit.

Sutliyaan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Shree Narayan Singh (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) is at the helm of the family drama where a sibling troika make a trip to their family home in Bhopal for Diwali ensuing in bittersweet moments of togetherness and differences.

The Weekend Away

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

What was planned as a holiday in Croatia with her best friend takes a wild turn when the latter suddenly disappears in this masala thriller starring Gossip Girl's beloved Blair Waldorf in the central role.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn makes his streaming debut as a hot-headed super cop chasing serial killers and psychopaths in an official remake of the BBC crime drama, Luther.

The Dropout

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Medical diagnostic company, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes's rise and fall forms the focus of the mini-series starring Amanda Seyfried.

Pieces of Her

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Toni Collete spearheads eight episodes of this edgy drama series about a woman discovering startling truths about her mum following a mass shooting incident at the local diner in this adaptation of Karin Slaughter's novel.