It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 29, 2024 10:08 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's Bollywood quiz time, folks!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, click.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Half Girlfriend
B. Saaho
C. Aashiqui 2
 
 
A. Pad Man
B. Ki & Ka
C. Helicopter Eela
 
 
A. Dhanak
B. Shivaay
C. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
 
 
A. Jugjugg Jeeyo
B. Satyaprem Ki Katha
C. Kabir Singh
 
 
A. Gaslight
B. Coolie No 1
C. Love Aaj Kal
 
 
A. OMG 2
B. Sia
C. Good Luck Jerry
 
 
A. Jawaani Jaaneman
B. Pathaan
C. De De Pyaar De
 
 
A. Dil Dhadakne Do
B. Befikre
C. Neither
 
 
A. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
B. Bachchan Pandey
C. Crew
 
 
A. Bawaal
B. Dhadak
C. Mr and Mrs Mahi
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
