Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Nushrratt feeling the heat?

Is Nushrratt feeling the heat?

By Rediff Movies
October 19, 2022 16:06 IST
The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Tuesday.

Akshay Kumar goes all out to promote his Diwali release, Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The actor plays atheist archaeologist Dr Aryan Kulshrestha, who turns into a believer and is set to prove the existence of the Ram Setu before evil forces destroy it.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays his wife, Professor Gayatri Kulshrestha.

Is the actor trying to beat the October heat with the help of the heavy-duty fans behind her?

 

Anupam Kher with his Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay co-stars, Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Jasmin Bhasin promotes her Punjabi movie, Honeymoon, in New Delhi. The film will release on October 25.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Her co-star, Gippy Grewal.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Sharad Kelkar promotes his Marathi film, Har Har Mahadev, in New Delhi. 

The film documents the battle fought by 300 soldiers, led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande (played by Kelker), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander.

Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film will release on October 25.

 

Chitrangda Singh, bright in yellow.

Rediff Movies
