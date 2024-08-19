Is Aamir Retiring?

It seems like Aamir Khan is at a stage in his life where he does not want to actively work in the film business.

Rhea Chakraborty recently unveiled a teaser of the upcoming episode of her podcast, Chapter 2, which shows Aamir Khan in a candid conversation with her.

From talking about his stardom to discussing films in detail, Aamir can be seen pouring his heart out on several subjects.

The promo begins with Rhea showering praise on the superstar for his good looks.

Aamir says, 'Hrithik is handsome, Salman is handsome, Shah Rukh is really handsome but me...'

Rhea says, 'You are also handsome. I think the whole country will agree with me for once.'

In the clip, Aamir revealed that he wanted to disassociate himself from films.

'Mujhe filmo se hatna hai,' Aamir said.

In response, Rhea said, 'Jhoot.'

Aamir replied, 'Nahi main sach bol raha hu.'

There's also a moment in the promo when Aamir is seen getting emotional and blinking back tears.

In 2022, after failure of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had announced a break from acting.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir mentioned that he was supposed to shoot for a film after Laal Singh Chaddha, but decided to take a break instead.

'When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story and a heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids,' he said.

Sharing the teaser of the episode featuring Aamir, Rhea on her Instagram wrote, 'I'm thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief and more.'

The full episode will be out on August 23.