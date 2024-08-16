'I humbly request the government to create safe spaces for ALL women, the strictest of punishment and the swiftest justice.'

IMAGE: A vigil in Mumbai to condemn the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, August 14, 2024. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

'As the mother of a young girl, how do I feel when another woman is raped?' asks Tisca Chopra. 'An 'Independent', educated working woman at her place of work, after working a 36 hour shift. A doctor.'

'And this happened in a bustling metro so it made headlines ..

'I think about women in small villages and towns who have probably vanished after a similar fate, with the perpetrator walking free, looking for his next victim ..

'In Kolkata -- apathy, a clumsy investigation, cover ups and the CBI being called in..

'The world is looking at us now and inaction and silence will now mean tone deafness ..

Hope we can say Happy Independence Day, by next year .. because Independence without safety means nothing ..'

Meanwhile, filmfolk celebrated Independence Day with fervour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and her daddy Saif Ali Khan hold up the Tiranga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan hoists the Tiranga with wife Gauri and children, Suhana and AbRam and writes, 'Let's celebrate our beautiful country India with pride in our hearts. Happy Independence Day and love to all!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

'Celebrating our 78 years! अभी बहुत काम बाक़ी है. बहुत आगे आये हैं, और बहुत आगे जाना है. Let's keep building a stronger, brighter nation together. Jai Hind!' says Ayushmann Khurrana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty waves the Tiranga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

'Wishing a Happy 78th Independence Day to my Motherland!' Kartik Aaryan tells us from Melbourne.

'I might be seven seas away, but India's spirit, grit, and pride can be felt no matter where you are. Bharat is not just a name; it's a feeling that always makes our hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar at a flag hoisting event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur, whose father made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Kashmir, makes sure the flag reaches the skies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta is 'Painting the colours of our Tiranga on me because truly you can take an Indian out of India but you can't take India out of an Indian.

'Today's times maybe questionable, the occurrences happening are unacceptable in the world's largest democracy. I love my country and I hope we come together to protect our women and to give each and every individual the independence they deserve.

'Happy Independence Day to our land and looking forward to a celebration of progression, respect in the future in our country.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture with Jackky Bhagnani and writes, 'Proudly raising the flag and celebrating our nation's spirit this Independence Day. Jai Hind!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaid Darbar/Instagram

'Celebrating Independence with the cutest new citizen of the country!' says Zaid Darbar sharing a picture with wife Gauahar Khan and son Zehaan Darbar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture with daughter Inaaya and writes, 'We mark 78 years of political independence today but for true freedom -- for the safety, well-being and empowerment of all our people -- our daughters and our sons -- and our animals -- we have a long way to go. I pray we get there -- 'into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake'... #independenceday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripati/Instagram

'Desh Mere...Meri shaan hai tu! Happy Independence day!' sings Divyanka Tripathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arshad Warsi/Instagram

Arshad Warsi celebrates the special day with wife Maria Gorretti and daughter Zene Zoe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

'Today, as we celebrate our nation's 78th year of independence, my heart swells with pride and gratitude. I remember the struggles of our freedom fighters, their sacrifices, and their unwavering spirit. Their legacy lives on through us, and it's our responsibility to honor their dreams.

'As a singer, I've sung countless patriotic songs, but today, I speak from my heart -- I bow down to my motherland India, which has given me so much. Maa tujhe salaam!

'Let's come together to protect our freedom, to cherish our diversity, and to build a brighter future for generations to come. May our tricolor flag forever fly high, symbolizing our unity, strength, and hope. Jai Hind!' says Asha Bhosle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is sad as she writes: 'Happy Independence Day! Congratulations! We are 78. Today my country at our 78th birthday, one of the oldest and finest civilisations we are. I sit and reflect, The reasons to Celebrate our Freedom are many, country's growth, development, becoming a power to reckon with, besides the fact that monies jewels were looted by invaders, colonists, leaving us in poverty.

'We as a race continue to prosper with our hard work and perseverance, we are on the moon today, reaching Mars, there is no limit, the universe our playground... Today with Pride my children and I walk with our heads held high saying we are INDIAN.

'None the less, the sadness that leaves an ache in our hearts, the brutal violations of our women, the inequalities in our workplaces, all I ask my dear country, we are half of you, women today in our country are a force to reckon with ,we might not be equals in muscle, a lone woman might not be able to fight off 5 men, but in emotions, intellect, feelings we are all the same. We gave birth to you. Please, to the powers who can make this difference bring in severe and quick sentencing ,#justiceformoumita

'Today we are still losing our braves, who are protecting our borders so we enjoy this freedom, losing our 4 jawans and an officer on the eve.#dodaencounter. Heart breaks to see families losing their sons to senseless terrorism . The fear of losing our sons everyday in some part of the crown of our country, Our Kashmir, where thousands were rendered homeless and refugees in their own homeland. #kashmiripandits ….

'The greed that is ruining our planet, the environment, our wildlife, the very air air we breathe, the water we drink, time to urgently go chemical free. Development is Great, but can be done hand in hand with Nature. What use would be our overdevelopment, overmining, and deforestation, when Mother Earth can swipe it out with the play of her one hand.

'My wish would be for love and peace amongst all my dear homeland. So Happy Independence Day, and may we all unite, and play our part in bringing about the change that we want to see and bring about so that our children see a more happier future. JAI HIND.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

'Happy Independence Day! May the colours of our flag remind us of the sacrifices made for our freedom. On this day, let's honor the heroes of our nation and appreciate the gift of freedom,' says Urvashi Rautela.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com