Raj Kapoor@100: Alia, Rekha Mingle At Grand Bash

The who's who of Bollywood got together to doff their hats at the iconic Raj Kapoor and celebrate his birth centenary on December 14 with a lot of fanfare.

Alia Bhatt with Rekha.

Sharvari.

Huma Qureshi.

Rasika Duggal.

Padmini Kolhapure had worked as a child artist in RK's Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), and later in Prem Rog (1982).

Simi Garewal, who had worked in Mera Naam Joker, had once told Rediff that she had made RK her guru.

Later, she also made a film on her mentor, called Living Legend: Raj Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal.

Tiger Shroff.

Vijay Varma.

Kartik Aaryan.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Jeetendra.

Every film-maker has been inspired by Raj Kapoor, and Rajkumar Hirani pays tribute to the master in his blockbuster, PK.

Anees Bazmee.

Sriram Raghavan with Sikander Kher.

Aanand L Rai.

Vivaan Shah.

Vishal Bhardwaj.

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra with his son, Vedant.

Anju and Anu Malik.

Zarine and Sanjay Khan.

Manila with Rajkumar Santosh.

Anupama Chopra with her mother Kamna Chandra and husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Kamna Chandra, interestingly, had written RK's Prem Rog (she has also penned that other eternal classic from Bollywood's other iconic film-maker, Yash Chopra's Chandni).

Soni Razdan with her daughter Shaheen Bhatt.

Honey Irani with her son Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani.

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas / Rediff.com.