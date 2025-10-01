Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMDb has voted Deepika Padukone among the Top 5 stars in the Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners list in the last 25 years.

'When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into,' Deepika, who ranked third on the list, told IMDb.

'The faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in me have also empowered me to make the choices and decisions that I have, hopefully forever altering the path those after me will tread.

'IMDb's Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible,' she added.

Deepika's comments come amid the news of her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Her rift with Vanga began after she reportedly asked for an eight hour work schedule as a new mother. She was then replaced by Triptii Dimri, who previously worked with Vanga in Animal.

Kalki 2898 AD filmmakers said they were parting ways with the actor as the movie needed 'commitment and much more'.

Deepika will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

And it is Shah Rukh Khan, in fact, who has topped the list.

IMDb's report, titled 25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000-2025), is based on the top five most popular Indian movies released each year between January 2000 and August 2025, collectively accounting for more than 9.1 million user ratings worldwide.

According to the report, Khan dominated the early 2000s, starring in eight of the 25 most popular films released between 2000 and 2004.

He also headlined the top movie for five consecutive years during this period.

His enduring stardom has ensured that even in years without a release, he remained a constant presence on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list, featuring in the top 10 every week of 2024.

Khan said it is encouraging for him to see the impact his films have had on people.

'It's pleasantly surprising and encouraging to see the impact films that I have been a part of have made. The goal has always been to entertain people and win over their love through storytelling. It's always been my belief that the power of cinema lies in the fact that it can transcend boundaries of language and culture,' Shah Rukh said in a statement.

'To see that my films have entertained people not just in India but elsewhere, is very fulfilling. I am thankful that my journey over these 25 years has been highlighted in the IMDb report. Can't help but say, picture abhi baaki hai,' the 59-year-old actor said.

The report also highlighted the shifting landscape of Indian stardom.

While the first five years of the millennium saw 13 male leads dominate the 25 most popular films, the past five years have featured 23 different male stars, with only Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Suriya and Vijay appearing more than once.

'Stars were once engines of success, but today they are a component of a larger machinery,' IMDb said.

'They function less as guarantors of success and more as multipliers of a movie's intrinsic strengths. The fans of today may line up for a selfie, but they may not show up for the movie.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff