'I owe my career to Vijayakanth'

IMAGE: Vijayakanth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed into the ages in Chennai on Thursday, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sonu Sood took to Instagram to pay his tribute: 'Kallazgar, my first film ever, was a gift from the legend 'VIJAYKANTH' sir. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much, sir. RIP CAPTAIN.'

Bharathi's Kallazhagar is a Tamil action drama film starring Vijayakanth, Laila, Nassar and Manivannan. It released on February 6, 1999.

Besides Sonu, other film folk also paid their tributes on social media.

Trisha: RIP Captain. Lots of love and strength to Premalatha ma'am and his family. I'll forever remember your kindness.

Jr NTR: Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

Vikram: Saddened to hear the passing of one of the most loving and caring beings ever. We will miss you Captain!! #RIP.

Earlier in the day, the DMDK informed through a post on its official X handle that Vijayakanth was hospitalised and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

IMAGE: Sonu Sood in the film, Kallazgar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics.

While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artistes' Association), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South film industry.

He also served as a member of the Tamil Nadu assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.