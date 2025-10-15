'I Haven't Felt Like I Am Being Typecast Yet'

'I found the role quite challenging as I have never done anything like this before. I was uncertain as to how I will pull it off. But with each challenge there was a different level of excitement that I felt'

IMAGE: Jitendra Kumar in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas.

Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar says his role of a college professor with secrets in the upcoming crime thriller Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is unlike anything he has ever done before and it gave him an opportunity to step out of his comfort zone.

The movie juxtaposes Jitendra's charming college professor Sameer opposite Arshad Warsi's inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who is investigating the disappearance of young women. The ZEE5 original movie is directed by Akshay Shere.

Jitendra, 35, who rose to prominence as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and features as Sachivji in the popular series Panchayat and has done films such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jaadugar and Dry Day, said the film was challenging.

"I was very excited to step out of my comfort zone. I found the role challenging as I have never done anything like this before. I was uncertain as to how I will pull it off. But with each challenge there was a different level of excitement," Jitendra said.

"I really wanted to do a crime thriller and a character with so many different shades. The dynamic between the two characters (Bhagwat and Sameer) and how their lives intertwine intrigued me."

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas.

The actor said it was inspiring to work with Arshad.

"The way Arshad sir conducts himself on the set is really interesting. He is very chill otherwise but every time he had a scene, he would transition seamlessly. The way he gets into his character smoothly was something I enjoyed observing. Also, our set was very collaborative. We had many discussions over each scene. We always found a midpoint and took in everyone's ideas."

Jitendra has done movies and shows but is most popular for his role in Panchayat, where he plays an engineering graduate who lands up in a village on a government role. The actor said he was initially scared that he will get typecast but that hasn't happened so far.

"It's a different challenge to play those similar characters so differently where you have to be versatile in your performance. I haven't felt like I am being typecast yet, but if the time comes, I will explore different genres and characters like I did with Bhagwat."

IMAGE: Jitendra Kumar and Ayesha Kaduskar in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas.

Since the story is rooted in a real life incident, the actor said he tried to portray the character with honesty and without judging him.

"I had a lot of fun with this story. There was some uncertainty as to whether I would be able to show all these complex shades and layers with conviction or not. But I made it a point not to judge my character. I believe creative people should not be judgemental at all and bring sincerity into each character that they play," he said.

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios and Dog n Bone Pictures, will premiere digitally on October 17 on ZEE5. The film also features Ayesha Kaduskar, Hemant Saini, and Tara-Alisha Berry.