News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I Have Frequently Faced Ridicule'

'I Have Frequently Faced Ridicule'

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 26, 2024 12:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with Khwahish , has not had a release lately, even though she has been active on social media.

Recently, she shared pictures from her film Hisss and spoke her heart out.

'Throughout my acting career I have frequently faced ridicule & moral scrutiny for making Bold choices on screen,' she wrote.

'I was always judged for stepping outside traditional boundaries.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'Moral police often frequently targets women criticizing them for their clothing choices or for their behavior which defies entrenched patriarchal norms that seek to regulate & control women's bodies & behaviors.

'When I have taken on roles that challenge traditional views of feminity or roles that involved controversial themes, I discovered it is often women who have voiced the loudest objections!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'I feel the most beautiful woman in the world is a woman who protects & uplifts other women.

'Instead of judging each other for Bold choices we should celebrate the courage it takes to break free from regressive traditional boundaries.'

Mallika was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's 2021 film RK/RKay.

She will make her comeback in V C Vadivudaiyan's Tamil film Pambattam co-starring Jeevan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Heroes are scared to romance me'
'Heroes are scared to romance me'
Mallika Sherawat: India is REGRESSIVE!
Mallika Sherawat: India is REGRESSIVE!
The Ten Worst FIlms Of Mallika Sherawat
The Ten Worst FIlms Of Mallika Sherawat
Q4 margin, recovery hopes drive Campus Activewear
Q4 margin, recovery hopes drive Campus Activewear
Why India Can't Do Without Dahi
Why India Can't Do Without Dahi
How Front-Running Hurts MFs, Investors
How Front-Running Hurts MFs, Investors
India favoured but England can upset: Collingwood
India favoured but England can upset: Collingwood

More like this

Mallika Sherawat: Hot and controversial!

Mallika Sherawat is back!

Mallika Sherawat is back!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances