Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with Khwahish , has not had a release lately, even though she has been active on social media.

Recently, she shared pictures from her film Hisss and spoke her heart out.

'Throughout my acting career I have frequently faced ridicule & moral scrutiny for making Bold choices on screen,' she wrote.

'I was always judged for stepping outside traditional boundaries.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'Moral police often frequently targets women criticizing them for their clothing choices or for their behavior which defies entrenched patriarchal norms that seek to regulate & control women's bodies & behaviors.

'When I have taken on roles that challenge traditional views of feminity or roles that involved controversial themes, I discovered it is often women who have voiced the loudest objections!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'I feel the most beautiful woman in the world is a woman who protects & uplifts other women.

'Instead of judging each other for Bold choices we should celebrate the courage it takes to break free from regressive traditional boundaries.'

Mallika was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's 2021 film RK/RKay.

She will make her comeback in V C Vadivudaiyan's Tamil film Pambattam co-starring Jeevan.