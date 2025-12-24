Hrithik Attends A Family Wedding

The Internet is abuzz with visuals of Hrithik Roshan and his teenage sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan, dancing in perfect sync at a family wedding.

It was a beautiful celebration as Kanchan and Rajesh Roshan's son Eshaan wed Aishwarya Singh on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan makes a stylish entry.

He's known to be a great dancer but was equally matched by his sons, as they performed to Sukhbir's popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave at the wedding.

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad, cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Soni joined in too.

The groom Eshaan Roshan with father Rajesh Roshan and uncle Rakesh Roshan.

Bride Aishwarya Singh.

The groom's sister Pashmina Roshan.

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan with her partner Arslan Goni.

Kanchan and Rajesh Roshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakesh Roshan/Instagram

Rakesh Roshan posts a family picture from the wedding.

The baaraat at the wedding.

The day before, Hrithik attended his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with Saba Azad.

His sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff