News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Quiz: Which Movie Is This From?

Quiz: Which Movie Is This From?

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 02, 2023 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Caught Pathaan yet?

Book your tickets and find out what's the fuss all about.

But *first* a round of our fun and filmi quiz!

All you have to is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Shakti
B. Arth
C. Ghungroo
  A. Shakti
 
A. Baadshah
B. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
C. One 2 Ka 4
  C. One 2 Ka 4
 
A. Baar Baar Dekho
B. Tiger Zinda Hai
C. Bang Bang!
  B. Tiger Zinda Hai
 
A. Prem Granth
B. Henna
C. Deewana
  B. Henna
 
A. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja
B. Chand Kaa Tukda
C. Gumrah
  B. Chand Kaa Tukda
 
A. Ajnabee
B. Bichhoo
C. Soldier
  A. Ajnabee
 
A. War
B. Don 2
C. Neither
  A. War
 
A. Marte Dam Tak
B. Janbaaz
C. Yudh
  C. Yudh
 
A. Saagar
B. Lava
C. Arjun
  C. Arjun
 
A. Aashiq Banaya Aapne
B. Murder
C. Zeher
  B. Murder
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: SRK Like Never Before!
SEE: SRK Like Never Before!
'I was scared to hit Shah Rukh'
'I was scared to hit Shah Rukh'
'I am very angry with the stars'
'I am very angry with the stars'
Why cricketers must be guarded in what they say...
Why cricketers must be guarded in what they say...
SC rejects plea seeking one candidate, one seat
SC rejects plea seeking one candidate, one seat
Guess which country Modi visited most since 2019?
Guess which country Modi visited most since 2019?
The Film Where Everyone Prayed Together
The Film Where Everyone Prayed Together

More like this

Can Motherhood Interfere With Career?

Can Motherhood Interfere With Career?

'Keeravaaniji Is A True Representation Of India'

'Keeravaaniji Is A True Representation Of India'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances