Glory: When Pulkit-Divyenndu's Event Turned Into a Fight

IMAGE: Kashmira Pardeshi, Sikandar Kher, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Sayani Gupta at the Glory trailer launch in Mumbai, April 17, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu star in the upcoming Netflix series Glory.

The trailer launch event turned into a boxing match between Pulkit and boxer Neeraj Goyat.

Set in Haryana, Glory is described as 'high-stakes whodunnit' rooted in the boxing world.

Glory Trailer Launch Turns Into A Fight Night

The trailer launch of Glory didn't just drop a preview. It dropped punches.

In the days leading up to the launch, a video surfaced showing professional boxer Neeraj Goyat getting into a brawl with Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu, leaving spectators shocked. The clash followed a heated exchange between them online.

The boxer challenged them to a boxing face-off to end the drama.

At the event, things escalated fast.

Pulkit didn't just show up, he showed guts.

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat and Neeraj Goyat face off in a boxing bout at the Glory trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

He stepped into the ring against the real-life fighter. Divyenndu jumped into the ring, backing his on-screen brother like it was straight out of the series itself.

Words were exchanged. Tempers flared. And before anyone could decide if this was scripted or happening for real, punches were thrown. And the heated bout began.

Co-stars Sayani Gupta, Kashmira Pardeshi, Jannat Zubair and Sikandar Kher watched from the sidelines, cheering for Pulkit.

WATCH: The Pulkit Samrat-Neeraj Goyal Face-off.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

When it felt like things might completely explode, the mood flipped. The fight ended, the gloves came off, and so did the intensity.

Divyenndu broke the tension with a joke, saying Neeraj Goyat fights and acts well too: "Acting bhi badiya karta hain, na?"

The trio hugged it out, proving that while the punches may have looked real, it was their camaraderie that ultimately won the moment.

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat and Neeraj Goyat at the Glory trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Neeraj Goyat later praised Pulkit, calling out his courage and commitment, and said it takes serious nerve for an actor to step into a ring and actually take punches.

Glory Is A Whodunnit

Pulkit plays a boxer in the upcoming Netflix show Glory, which dives into the gritty world of boxing in Haryana.

The series follows two brothers, Dev and Ravi, played by Divyenndu and Pulkit, who return home chasing justice after a brutal attack on their sister and a mysterious death tied to the boxing circuit.

The show also features Kohrra fame Suvinder Vicky as a tough boxing coach.

Created by Inside Edge and Mirzapur fame Karan Anshuman, Glory is described as a 'high-stake whodunnit set against the gritty world of boxing.'

WATCH: How Divyenndu Could Relate To His Character In Glory

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Pulkit Samrat Is Inspired by Salman Khan

Pulkit spoke about his transformation, admitting it took 'serious sweat and discipline' to portray a boxer.

When the inevitable comparison to Salman Khan's Sultan came up, Pulkit called it the ultimate inspiration and wisely stayed out of any competition talk.

"Sultan is the OG inspiration for the entire country. It can never be competition," he said smilingly. "I really wish I could look like him (Salman Khan) when I am 60 as well."

Pulkit then pointed out that his father was in the audience watching him get punched for real, which might be the most stressful family viewing experience ever!

Divyenndu, continuing his OTT streak after Mirzapur and The Railway Men, described Dev in Glory as a 'pretty dark character' that was emotionally taxing to play.

"It wasn't easy to portray Dev. Being that hyper and so much emotionally charged every day on set used to take a toll on me," he said. "But that's the job also, we love it, and that's why we do it."

WATCH: Jannat Zubair Rahmani Talks About Her Acting Comeback In Glory.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Glory premieres on Netflix on May 1.