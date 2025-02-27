Oscar Winner Gene Hackman, Wife Dead

IMAGE: Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in Superman 2.

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his musician wife Betsy Arakawa have died, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican website.

The 95-year-old actor, who has been seen in movies like The French Connection, Superman and The Royal Tenenbaums, and his wife were found dead on Wednesday at their home in Santa Fe in the US state of New Mexico.

Their dog also died with them.

No cause of death has been revealed by the authorities so far.

Hackman won his first Oscar for 1971's The French Connection and his second for 1992's Unforgiven.

He retired from the movies in 2004.