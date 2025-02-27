HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Oscar Winner Gene Hackman, Wife Dead

Oscar Winner Gene Hackman, Wife Dead

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 27, 2025 15:17 IST

x

IMAGE: Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in Superman 2.

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his musician wife Betsy Arakawa have died, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican website.

The 95-year-old actor, who has been seen in movies like The French Connection, Superman and The Royal Tenenbaums, and his wife were found dead on Wednesday at their home in Santa Fe in the US state of New Mexico.

Their dog also died with them.

No cause of death has been revealed by the authorities so far.

Hackman won his first Oscar for 1971's The French Connection and his second for 1992's Unforgiven.

He retired from the movies in 2004.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Jaideep Ahlawat India's Finest Actor?
Is Jaideep Ahlawat India's Finest Actor?
'Acting Is Such A Rich Man's Business Now'
'Acting Is Such A Rich Man's Business Now'
Exclusive! The Michel Gondry Interview
Exclusive! The Michel Gondry Interview
'When Children See I Am Alive, They Hug Me'
'When Children See I Am Alive, They Hug Me'
The Sridevi Interview You Must Read
The Sridevi Interview You Must Read

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Best Countries To Raise Your Kids

webstory image 2

Recipe: Cashew Almond Mushroom Soup

webstory image 3

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

VIDEOS

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S Jaishankar4:13

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S...

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha Kumbh culmination3:44

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha...

'Not happy with Elon, will throw them out', Trump's remark sparks laughter at cabinet briefing2:01

'Not happy with Elon, will throw them out', Trump's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD