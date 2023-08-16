News
Gadar 2-OMG 2 Set New Box Office Record!

Gadar 2-OMG 2 Set New Box Office Record!

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
August 16, 2023 16:10 IST
IMAGE: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have collected Rs 72.50 crore (Rs 725 million) between themselves on August 15, Independence Day.

The previous record was created not too far back on January 26, Republic Day, by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan when it netted Rs 70.50 crore (Rs 705 million) at the box office.

That was the second day for Pathaan, but the Gadar 2-OMG 2 combination managed this box office feat on its fifth day.

 

Gadar 2 is a sequel to one of the biggest Indian entertainers, Gadar - Ek Prem Katha (2001), and it opened not just to a bumper response but also followed it up with huge collections.

While the opening weekend was huge for the Sunny Deol starrer -- giving him his biggest career hit -- history was created on Tuesday, when theatres opened to bumper response all over again.

The collection on the single day went up to Rs 55.40 crore (Rs 554 million).

Now, it boasts of Rs 228.90 crore (Rs 2.289 billion) already in its kitty.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2.

OMG 2 is doing quite well despite its stiff competition.

The Akshay Kumar film has already collected Rs 72.27 crore (Rs 722.7 million) and that's due to consistent numbers right from the day of its release.

The Independence Day holiday has seen a jump in its collections with Rs 17.10 crore (Rs 171 million), which were similar to the Sunday numbers.

While its entry in the Rs 100 Crore Club will take place over the weekend, it will eventually go past the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark in its lifetime.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
