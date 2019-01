January 21, 2019 14:41 IST

Congratulations Mrs and Mr Takhtani!

Esha Deol took to social media to make an important announcement.

The actress, who wed businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, shared an adorable picture of her baby girl Radhya on Instagram and posted, 'I am being promoted to BIG SISTER.'

Esha posted a picture of Bharat and herself, and her baby bump is evident.

The couple became proud parents to Radhya on October 20, 2017.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram