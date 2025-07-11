Enjoy An Action-Packed OTT Weekend

Action, romance, comedy, drama unlimited on OTT this week, lists Sukanya Verma.
Ballerina
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Ana De Armas shows off her action heroine prowess juggling as ballerina and assassin in the titular role determined to avenge her dad's death in the John Wick spin-off.
Four Years Later
Where to watch? Lionsgate Play
Language: English, Hindi
A made-in-India love story set in Australia, Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh portray the plight of newlyweds caught in a long distance marriage situation and its impact on their relationship across the eight episodes of Four Years Later.
Moonwalk
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
The Michael Jackson bug bites a bunch of dance enthusiasts nice and good in the 1980s in South India.
Aap Jaisa Koi
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh highlight the importance of equality in a romantic relationship in Aap Jaisa Koi's woke social rolled out in the body of a rom-com.
Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi
Ishwak Singh paints a picture of idealism to play a bright young man arriving at his ancestral village and realising his grandfather's vision for modern farming in Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan.
Ziam
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)
A Muay Thai fighter will do whatever it takes to protect his ladylove from zombies as things go bloody and bonkers.
Too Much
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A New Yorker comes to London in the hope of starting afresh in matters of the heart in the new Lena Dunham series.
Narivetta
Where to watch? SonyLiv
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
An exceptional Tovino Thomas slips into khaki once again in Narivetta's fight for justice drama inspired by the Muthanga tribal protest in 2003.
8 Vasantalu
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A young woman deals with grief and loss by immersing herself in writing and martial arts until love comes knocking on her door.
7 Shades of Dhoni
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni's journey from Ranchi lad to India's cricket legend finds an expression in a sports documentary.
Detective Ujjwalan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Mayalayam (with subtitles)
A battle of outmanoeuvring ensues when a local village detective takes on a deadly serial killer.
Foundation Season 3
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Catch the third season of the sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov's books as the space opera of the Galactic Empire continues.
Ballard
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A slice of Bosch universe takes a new life in Ballard, the police procedural involving a Los Angeles cop at the helm of unsolved, complex homicide cases.
A Brother and Seven Siblings
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Indonesian (with subtitles)
Adapted from an Indonesian soap opera of the same name, the movie version documents a young architect's struggles embracing responsibility as guardian of his nieces and nephews after the unexpected death of his sister and her husband.