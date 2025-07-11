HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Enjoy An Action-Packed OTT Weekend

Enjoy An Action-Packed OTT Weekend

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes Read Listen to ArticleWatch as Video
Share:

July 11, 2025 10:01 IST

x

Action, romance, comedy, drama unlimited on OTT this week, lists Sukanya Verma.

 

Ballerina
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Ana De Armas shows off her action heroine prowess juggling as ballerina and assassin in the titular role determined to avenge her dad's death in the John Wick spin-off.

 

Four Years Later
Where to watch? Lionsgate Play
Language: English, Hindi

A made-in-India love story set in Australia, Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh portray the plight of newlyweds caught in a long distance marriage situation and its impact on their relationship across the eight episodes of Four Years Later.

 

Moonwalk
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The Michael Jackson bug bites a bunch of dance enthusiasts nice and good in the 1980s in South India.

 

Aap Jaisa Koi
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh highlight the importance of equality in a romantic relationship in Aap Jaisa Koi's woke social rolled out in the body of a rom-com.

 

Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi

Ishwak Singh paints a picture of idealism to play a bright young man arriving at his ancestral village and realising his grandfather's vision for modern farming in Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

 

Ziam
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)

A Muay Thai fighter will do whatever it takes to protect his ladylove from zombies as things go bloody and bonkers.

 

Too Much
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

A New Yorker comes to London in the hope of starting afresh in matters of the heart in the new Lena Dunham series.

 

Narivetta
Where to watch? SonyLiv
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An exceptional Tovino Thomas slips into khaki once again in Narivetta's fight for justice drama inspired by the Muthanga tribal protest in 2003.

 

8 Vasantalu
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A young woman deals with grief and loss by immersing herself in writing and martial arts until love comes knocking on her door.

 

7 Shades of Dhoni
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni's journey from Ranchi lad to India's cricket legend finds an expression in a sports documentary.

 

Detective Ujjwalan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Mayalayam (with subtitles)

A battle of outmanoeuvring ensues when a local village detective takes on a deadly serial killer.

 

Foundation Season 3
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Catch the third season of the sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov's books as the space opera of the Galactic Empire continues.

 

Ballard
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

A slice of Bosch universe takes a new life in Ballard, the police procedural involving a Los Angeles cop at the helm of unsolved, complex homicide cases.

 

A Brother and Seven Siblings
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Indonesian (with subtitles)

Adapted from an Indonesian soap opera of the same name, the movie version documents a young architect's struggles embracing responsibility as guardian of his nieces and nephews after the unexpected death of his sister and her husband.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Watch Keerthy's Graveyard Troubles
Watch Keerthy's Graveyard Troubles
10 Fierce Female Action Stars
10 Fierce Female Action Stars
Neetu Kapoor's Top 10 Songs
Neetu Kapoor's Top 10 Songs
10 Dreaded Bollywood Gangsters
10 Dreaded Bollywood Gangsters
Guru Dutt's Top 10 Songs
Guru Dutt's Top 10 Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

6 Indian Food Cities Among Top 100 List

webstory image 3

Guru Purnima: The Words Of The Wise

VIDEOS

Freedom fighters called 'terrorists' in Bengal university paper: VC blames 'printing mistake'3:01

Freedom fighters called 'terrorists' in Bengal university...

Last rites of Sqn Ldr Lokender Singh Sindhu performed in Rohtak 1:25

Last rites of Sqn Ldr Lokender Singh Sindhu performed in...

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors against long odds3:35

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD