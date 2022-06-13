Drug Charges: Siddhanth Kapoor Detained

IMAGE: Siddhanth Kapoor with sister Shraddha Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhanth Kapoor /Instagram

Shootout At Wadala actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in a city hotel in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.

According to police, the rave party was on at a hotel on the city's MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place.

Besides Siddhant Kapoor, five more people have been arrested, sources in the police said.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and Aditya Alva, the late minister Jeevaraj Alva's son.