rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Doesn't Kapil look happy and dapper?

Doesn't Kapil look happy and dapper?

Last updated on: December 14, 2018 16:13 IST

Finally, a smile that reaches the comedian's eyes!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Sharma/ Instagram

A day after exchanging wedding vows in a Hindu ceremony, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath had an Anand Karaj ceremony in the bride's hometown, Jalandhar.

The couple complemented each other in pinks and off-whites. While Ginni chose a pink lehenga with heavy embroidery, Kapil wore an off-white sherwani with a pink turban.

 

Ginni and Kapil have planned two wedding receptions. The first at the Radission Blu, Amritsar, on Friday, December 14 and another in Mumbai, for the comedian's friends and associates from the television and film industries.

Rediff Movies
Tags: Kapil, Radission Blu, Deepika Sharma, Instagram, Mumbai
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use