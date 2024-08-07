Divya Seth's Daughter Passes Away

IMAGE: Mihika Shah, Divya Seth Shah and Sushma Seth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Seth Shah/Instagram

Mihika Shah, actor Divya Seth Shah's daughter and veteran actor Sushma Seth'S granddaughter, passed away on Monday in Mumbai.

Divya, who is best known for her roles in the popular television shows Hum Log and Banegi Apni Baat, announced on Facebook that a prayer meeting for her late daughter will be held on Thursday evening.

'With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024,' read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya did not reveal the cause of Mihika's death.

A few days ago, the actress had dropped a picture on Instagram, showing the three generations of ladies in her family.

Divya Seth Shah has acted in several films including Jab We Met, Dil Dhadakne Do and Article 370 while Sushma Seth is known for films like Dhadkan, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and the television series Dekh Bhai Dekh.