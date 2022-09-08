News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Saif Like Vikram Vedha Trailer?

Did Saif Like Vikram Vedha Trailer?

By Rediff Movies
September 08, 2022 18:15 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Wednesday.

Saif Ali Khan attends the trailer preview of his new film, Vikram Vedha.

He plays Vikram, a righteous cop, opposite Hrithik Roshan's antagonist.

 

Vikram Vedha is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film with the same name. Pushkar-Gayathri have directed both films.

The Hindi film is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

 

Television actor Yogita Bihani makes her Bollywood debut with Vikram Vedha.

 

Meet the team: Sharib Hashmi, Yogita, Saif, Bhushan Kumar, Pushkar-Gayathri and Satyadeep Misra.

 

In another part of town, Neha Sharma gets gym-ready.

 

Sophie Choudry arrives at Mumbai airport in sea green.

 

Rajkummar Rao is taking a flight.

 

As is Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Sunny Leone launches Naach Baby, a song picturised on her.

Bhoomi Trivedi and Vipin Patwa have lent their voices while the latter has composed it.

 

Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Uorfi Javed gives us yet another outfit to talk about.

Rediff Movies
