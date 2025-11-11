'Dharmendra Is Not On Ventilator'

IMAGE: Movie legend Dharmendra during his 89th birthday celebrations at his residence in Mumbai, December 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A close family member, who does not want to be named, says movie legend Dharmendra is stable and "certainly not in the alarm zone".

"When the media writes all kinds of speculative reports, even quoting sources from the hospital -- who are these hospital sources, we'd like to know -- we as a family get very agitated."

"This is a very difficult time for all of us. We don't want to give minute-by-minute bulletins on his health. We just want the space to be able to look after him without having the cameras and microphones being thrust in our faces," says the family member.

Regarding the speculation on Dharamji being on a ventilator the family member says, "No, he is not on a ventilator. We wish the media would stop indulging in alarmist gimmicks to grab headlines. This is a very difficult time for us. Please leave us alone."